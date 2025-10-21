Helena Saxon Resigns from Sobi Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB ( (SE:SOBI) ).

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) announced the resignation of Helena Saxon from its Board of Directors, effective immediately, as she is set to join the board of another healthcare company. Saxon’s departure marks the end of her significant contributions to Sobi’s strategic development since 2011, as acknowledged by Sobi Chairman David Meek.

Sobi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of people with rare diseases through breakthrough innovations. With around 1,900 employees worldwide, the company operates across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, and reported a revenue of SEK 26 billion in 2024. Sobi is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

