Heiwa Real Estate Updates Stock Compensation Plan with Additional Share Acquisitions

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8803) ) has issued an announcement.

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. has announced revisions to its stock compensation plan, initially adopted in 2019, to include additional shares acquisition and updated eligibility criteria. The plan aims to motivate executives by aligning their interests with shareholders through stock price performance, with a maximum of ¥872 million allocated for acquiring up to 363,000 shares from the stock market, without issuing new shares.

More about Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on providing stock compensation plans for its executive officers and directors. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market, NSE Premier Market, Fukuoka, and Sapporo, indicating a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 211,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen171.5B

