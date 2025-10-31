Heiwa Real Estate Reports Strong Financial Performance and Growth Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8803) ).

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profit attributable to owners. The company also conducted a 2-for-1 stock split, impacting earnings per share calculations. The financial results reflect a recovery from the previous year’s downturn, with a comprehensive income increase of 306.7%. The company forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggesting a strong market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8803) stock is a Hold with a Yen2463.00 price target.

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, leasing, and management. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges in Japan, including Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 211,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen171.5B

