Heineken Holding N.V. Advances Share Buyback Program

Heineken Holding N.V. has initiated the first tranche of its share buyback program, repurchasing 66,796 shares between March 17 and March 21, 2025, at an average price of €68.24. This move is part of a larger €750 million buyback initiative, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Heineken Holding N.V. is a prominent entity in the brewing industry, primarily involved in its interest in Heineken N.V. The company is renowned for being the world’s most international brewer, leading in the development and marketing of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. With a diverse portfolio of over 340 brands, Heineken operates in more than 70 countries, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and long-term brand investment.

