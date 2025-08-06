Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Announces Positive Profit Turnaround

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:1596) ) is now available.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a consolidated net profit of approximately RMB48.7 million for the first half of 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from a net loss of RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2024. The improvement is attributed to the absence of losses from financial assets trading and an increase in gross profit driven by railway project progress and a change in customer mix.

More about Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited Class H

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the industrial sector, focusing on construction projects, including railway developments. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1596.

Average Trading Volume: 1,846,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$772.1M

