HEALWELL AI Updates Business Acquisition Report to Comply with International Standards

An announcement from HEALWELL AI ( (TSE:AIDX) ) is now available.

HEALWELL AI Inc. has filed an amended business acquisition report for its acquisition of Orion Health Holdings Limited, initially closed on April 1, 2025. The amendment updates the audit report to comply with International Standards on Auditing (ISA), replacing the previous compliance with ISA (New Zealand). This change was made following a review by the Ontario Securities Commission, ensuring the audit report aligns with ISA requirements and includes additional auditor responsibilities disclosure.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company that focuses on preventative care. It aims to enhance healthcare and save lives by early identification and detection of diseases. The company develops and commercializes advanced clinical decision support systems to assist healthcare providers in detecting rare and chronic diseases, improving practice efficiency, and ultimately enhancing patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Exchange.

