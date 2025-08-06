HEALWELL AI to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 13

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HEALWELL AI ( (TSE:AIDX) ) has issued an announcement.

HEALWELL AI announced it will release its Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AIDX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HEALWELL AI stock, see the TSE:AIDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AIDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AIDX is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects the company’s strong growth potential due to strategic acquisitions and market expansion, offset by weak financial performance and unattractive valuation metrics. While technical indicators show neutral momentum, the company’s corporate events significantly enhance its growth outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AIDX stock, click here.

More about HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. It aims to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of diseases using proprietary technology. The company develops and commercializes advanced clinical decision support systems to help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve practice efficiency, and enhance patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘AIDX’ and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol ‘HWAIF’.

Average Trading Volume: 252,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$404.8M

