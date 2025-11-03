Healius Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Healius Limited ( (AU:HLS) ) has shared an update.

Healius Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Paul Anderson acquiring 57,471 ordinary shares through the Tuis Farm Family Trust, where he is a beneficiary. This acquisition, conducted via an on-market trade at $0.887 per share, reflects a strategic move in the company’s securities management, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and director alignment with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HLS) stock is a Hold with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Healius Limited stock, see the AU:HLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Healius Limited

Healius Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical and diagnostic services. The company focuses on delivering healthcare solutions and is known for its network of pathology laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and day hospitals across Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -11.18%

Average Trading Volume: 4,868,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$646.3M

For an in-depth examination of HLS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue