HCA Healthcare Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

An announcement from HCA Healthcare ( (HCA) ) is now available.

HCA Healthcare reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenues increasing by 9.6% to $19.161 billion and net income rising by 29.4% to $1.643 billion compared to the same period in 2024. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on December 29, 2025, and raised its 2025 financial guidance, reflecting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HCA) stock is a Buy with a $475.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HCA Healthcare stock, see the HCA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HCA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HCA is a Neutral.

HCA Healthcare’s strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators are key strengths, supporting a favorable outlook. However, financial risks from high leverage and moderate valuation metrics temper the overall score.

More about HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare operates in the healthcare industry, managing 191 hospitals and approximately 2,500 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician clinics across 20 states and the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 1,292,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $103.2B

