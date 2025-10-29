HC Group Inc. Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HC Group ( (HK:2280) ) has issued an announcement.

HC Group Inc., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its board composition. Mr. Liu Xiaodong has resigned as an executive director and president of the company, effective November 3, 2025, due to other work arrangements. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Liu’s contributions, and he confirmed no disagreements with the board or issues needing attention from the company’s security holders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,573,983

Current Market Cap: HK$327.7M

