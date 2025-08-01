HB Stockholdings Announces Proposed Dividend and Tax Deduction Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

HB Stockholdings Ltd. ( (IN:HBSL) ) has provided an update.

HB Stockholdings Ltd. has announced a proposed dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval at the upcoming AGM. The dividend will be taxable in the hands of shareholders, and the company will deduct tax at source as per the Income Tax Act, 1961. Shareholders are advised to ensure their KYC details are updated to receive dividends electronically, as mandated by SEBI.

More about HB Stockholdings Ltd.

HB Stockholdings Ltd. operates within the financial sector, primarily focusing on stockholding services. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, and is listed on major Indian stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 14,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 568.9M INR

For an in-depth examination of HBSL stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue