Hazer Group’s Innovative Hydrogen Technology Shines

Hazer Group Ltd, an Australian climate-tech company, is making strides in global decarbonisation by commercializing advanced technology that produces clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite. The company shared its investor presentation materials at the Australian Microcap Investment Conference, highlighting its innovative approach using natural gas or biogas and iron ore as catalysts. This move could position Hazer as a key player in the sustainable energy sector, appealing to investors keen on environmentally friendly technologies.

