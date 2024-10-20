Hazer Group Advances Hydrogen Tech and Canadian Project

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd. reports a successful quarter with its Commercial Demonstration Plant achieving over 360 hours of continuous operation, highlighting the reliability and commercial potential of its methane pyrolysis technology. The company has received initial payments for engineering services from FortisBC in Canada, advancing their joint hydrogen production project. Hazer’s strong intellectual property position and financial health further support its goal to commercialize clean hydrogen solutions for hard-to-abate sectors.

