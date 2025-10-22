Hays plc Initiates £2 Million Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ).

Hays plc has announced a share buyback programme to purchase up to 2,000,000 ordinary shares, with a total consideration of £2 million. This initiative aims to ensure sufficient treasury shares for employee share plans and will be conducted by UBS AG London Branch. The programme is set to begin on 23 October 2025 and conclude by 31 December 2025, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Sell with a £55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

Hays plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces challenges in profitability and revenue growth, which are reflected in its financial performance score. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further weighing down the score. Valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio are somewhat offset by a high dividend yield. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data means these components do not influence the score.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc operates in the recruitment industry, providing staffing and workforce solutions across various sectors. The company focuses on connecting skilled professionals with employers, offering services that cater to both temporary and permanent employment needs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,713,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £926.9M

