Hawsons Iron Ltd Advances Feasibility Studies and Research Initiatives

Hawsons Iron Ltd ( (AU:HIO) ) has issued an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has made significant progress in its Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Hawsons Iron Project, with key engineering and metallurgical test work underway. The company has also completed a share purchase plan and placement, raising $1.9 million. Additionally, a collaborative research project with CSIRO has shown promising results in identifying the potential for economic recovery of hematite from tailings, which could enhance the project’s economic viability and sustainability. These developments position Hawsons to potentially release further economic insights and strengthen its market position.

Hawsons Iron Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of iron ore resources. The company is primarily involved in the Hawsons Iron Project, which aims to produce high-grade iron concentrate. Hawsons Iron Ltd collaborates with research institutions like CSIRO to enhance its processes and explore secondary product recovery strategies.

