Hawk Resources Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Alderan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:HWK) ) has provided an announcement.
Hawk Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, with 67,732,350 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX as of October 23, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, indicating a strategic step to enhance the company’s financial standing and market presence.
More about Alderan Resources Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 1,607,988
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$8.94M
