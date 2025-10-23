Hawk Resources Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alderan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:HWK) ) has provided an announcement.

Hawk Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, with 67,732,350 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX as of October 23, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, indicating a strategic step to enhance the company’s financial standing and market presence.

More about Alderan Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,607,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.94M

