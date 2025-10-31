Haverty Furniture Reports Strong Sales Growth in Q3 2025

Haverty Furniture ( (HVT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Haverty Furniture presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., established in 1885, operates as a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms across 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern United States, offering a wide selection of quality merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Haverty Furniture announced a 10.6% increase in consolidated sales, reaching $194.5 million, with comparable store sales rising by 7.1%. The company also reported a slight decrease in diluted earnings per share to $0.28 from $0.29 in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin increase to 60.3% and a notable rise in SG&A expenses, which accounted for 57.8% of sales. The company attributed these increases to higher advertising, marketing, and administrative costs. Haverty’s strategic focus on marketing investments has resulted in increased customer traffic and higher average tickets.

Looking forward, Haverty Furniture plans to expand its store count with five new openings in 2026, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy. The company remains optimistic about sustaining its positive momentum and delivering long-term value to customers and shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue