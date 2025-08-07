Haseko Corporation Reports Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Haseko ( (JP:1808) ) has shared an update.

Haseko Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.4% compared to the previous year. The company experienced significant growth in operating profit and ordinary profit, with increases of 54.2% and 23.7% respectively, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s financial health and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1808) stock is a Hold with a Yen1900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haseko stock, see the JP:1808 Stock Forecast page.

More about Haseko

Haseko Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the construction and real estate industry. The company focuses on developing residential and commercial properties, leveraging its expertise in urban development and construction management.

Average Trading Volume: 766,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen625.1B

