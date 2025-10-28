Harvest Technology Group Ltd Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ).

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to be held virtually on November 28, 2025. The company is facilitating electronic access to the meeting materials and voting process, allowing shareholders to participate and vote remotely. This move reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline corporate governance processes.

More about Harvest Technology Group Ltd.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions and services. The company is known for its innovative products that enhance connectivity and data transmission, catering to various industries requiring reliable communication technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,615,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.15M

