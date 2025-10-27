Harvest Technology Group Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ) is now available.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced the quotation of 5,167,497 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial standing and potentially expand its market presence, impacting its operations and stakeholders positively.

More about Harvest Technology Group Ltd.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions. The company specializes in secure data transmission and remote operations technology, catering to industries that require reliable and efficient communication services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,615,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.15M

