Harvest Technology Group Issues New Shares to Enhance Market Activity

An announcement from Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ) is now available.

Harvest Technology Group Limited has announced the issuance of 5,167,497 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of convertible notes. This move, compliant with the Corporations Act 2001, allows the on-sale of these shares under specific exemptions, potentially enhancing liquidity and market activity for the company.

More about Harvest Technology Group Ltd.

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX: HTG) is a global leader in network optimized remote operations, providing real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Based in Perth, Australia, the company specializes in ultra-low bandwidth Network Optimised Livestreaming solutions, enabling efficient connectivity for remote field services worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,615,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.15M

