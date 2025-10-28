Harvest Technology Group Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ) has provided an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 34,303,410 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for December 1, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and potentially expanding its market presence, which could have significant implications for its stakeholders and industry positioning.

More about Harvest Technology Group Ltd.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on developing and providing advanced communication solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that enhance remote operations and connectivity, catering to industries requiring reliable and efficient communication technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,615,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.15M

