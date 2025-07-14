Harvest Minerals Announces 2025 AGM Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harvest Minerals ( (GB:HMI) ) has issued an update.

Harvest Minerals Limited has announced the scheduling of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for August 14, 2025, in Perth, Australia. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders, providing an opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited is an AIM-listed company specializing in the production of organic fertilizers, focusing on sustainable agricultural solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,355,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.64M

