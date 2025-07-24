Harvest Gold Prepares for Drilling at Mosseau Project and Expands Exploration Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harvest Gold ( (TSE:HVG) ) has issued an announcement.

Harvest Gold Corporation has completed preparations for a diamond drilling program at its Mosseau Gold Project in Quebec, set to begin in early August 2025. The company has identified 23 priority drill targets with strong geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures. Additionally, Harvest Gold plans to conduct a high-resolution magnetic survey at the LaBelle property and a till sampling survey at Urban Barry, aiming to expand its exploration pipeline and support future drill targeting.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HVG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HVG is a Neutral.

Harvest Gold’s overall stock score of 52 reflects a challenging financial situation with no revenue and ongoing losses. However, positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events provide some optimism. The stock’s unattractive valuation further limits its appeal. Improvements in financial performance and successful exploration outcomes are needed for a more favorable stock outlook.

More about Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. The company has three active gold projects in the Urban Barry area, totaling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 hectares. These projects are located approximately 45-70 km west of the Gold Fields – Windfall Deposit. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive relationships with local Indigenous communities.

Average Trading Volume: 151,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.49M

