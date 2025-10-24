Harvest Announces October 2025 Distribution for Big Pharma Split Corp.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:PRM) ) is now available.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1031 per class A share for Big Pharma Split Corp., payable on November 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. This announcement reflects Harvest’s ongoing commitment to providing consistent returns to its investors, reinforcing its position in the investment fund industry by maintaining a steady income stream for stakeholders.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., founded in 2009, is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $9.4 billion in assets for Canadian investors. The company focuses on long-term wealth building through high-quality businesses, offering a range of ETFs that include covered call strategies across various asset classes such as Equity, Enhanced, Fixed Income, Multi Asset, Specialty, Digital Assets, and Single Stock ETFs.

