Harvard Bioscience’s Earnings Call: Optimism Amid Challenges

Harvard Bioscience ((HBIO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Harvard Bioscience’s recent earnings call painted a picture of both optimism and caution. The company showcased strong operational improvements, a notable increase in backlog and order growth, and successful product launches, all contributing to a positive cash flow. However, these achievements were tempered by a year-over-year revenue decline, challenges in the Chinese market, and uncertainties stemming from the U.S. government shutdown affecting NIH funding. Despite these hurdles, the overall sentiment reflected a positive outlook driven by enhanced operational efficiency and increased product demand.

Revenue and Margin Performance

Harvard Bioscience reported Q3 2025 revenue of $20.6 million, which was at the high end of their guidance range of $19-21 million. This was a slight sequential increase in what is typically a weak quarter. The company also improved its gross margin to 58.4%, surpassing the guidance range of 56-58%.

Operational Improvements

The company saw its adjusted EBITDA rise to $2 million from $1.3 million in Q3 2024. This improvement was driven by a $1.4 million reduction in operating expenses due to efficiency measures, leading to enhanced adjusted operating income.

Product and Market Advancements

Harvard Bioscience successfully launched the Incub8 Multiwell System and expanded its distribution agreement with Fisher Scientific. There was also increased demand for the SoHo Telemetry and Biochrom amino acid analyzer, indicating strong market advancements.

Strong Backlog and Order Growth

The company’s backlog reached its highest level in nearly two years, with quarterly order growth for the first time in over 12 months. This growth was particularly strong in Europe, signaling a robust demand trajectory.

Positive Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

The company generated $6.8 million in operating cash flow year-to-date, significantly reducing its net debt by over $6 million from year-end 2024 to $27.5 million.

Revenue Decline Year-Over-Year

Despite the positive developments, revenue declined from $22 million in Q3 2024 to $20.6 million in Q3 2025, marking a year-over-year decrease.

Challenges in China

Revenue in China faced a 6.3% sequential decline and a 19.6% year-over-year drop, despite recent positive trade developments, highlighting ongoing challenges in this key market.

Potential Impact of U.S. Government Shutdown

The company acknowledged potential risks from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, which could delay NIH funding and impact orders from academic customers.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Harvard Bioscience anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $22.5 million and $24.5 million, considering potential impacts from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown. The company expects gross margins to be between 58% and 60%, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

In conclusion, Harvard Bioscience’s earnings call highlighted a blend of positive operational strides and market challenges. While the company faces hurdles such as revenue declines and geopolitical uncertainties, its strong operational improvements and strategic product advancements provide a foundation for future growth. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

