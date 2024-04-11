Harrys Manufacturing Strikes Deal with Canadian Financial

Harrys Manufacturing (TSE:HARY) has released an update.

Harrys Manufacturing Inc. has partnered with Canadian Financial to enhance customer cash flow and stimulate a new purchasing trend in Canada’s tobacco sector. This strategic collaboration will provide flexible payment options through Harrys International Manufacturing Inc., aiming to boost conversion rates and empower retailers with greater purchasing capabilities, ultimately optimizing supply chain expenses.

