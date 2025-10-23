Harris Technology Group Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ).

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, at its headquarters in Hallam, Victoria. The company is encouraging shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting to facilitate better preparation, with proxy forms available online and through other means. This approach reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

More about Harris Technology Group Limited

Harris Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing a wide range of technology products and services. The company is known for its market presence in Australia, offering solutions that cater to both consumer and business needs.

Average Trading Volume: 103,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.29M

For a thorough assessment of HT8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue