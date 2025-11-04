Harmonic Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Harmonic ( (HLIT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harmonic presented to its investors.

Harmonic Inc., a leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, provides innovative services to media companies and service providers globally. In its third quarter of 2025, Harmonic reported results that surpassed expectations in both revenue and profitability for its Broadband and Video segments, with notable growth driven by early customer orders in Broadband and increased SaaS revenue in Video. The company reported a total revenue of $142.4 million, a decline from the previous year, with the Broadband segment generating $90.5 million and Video $51.9 million. Despite a decrease in revenue, the gross margin improved slightly, and the company maintained a strong cash position of $127.4 million. Harmonic also expanded its customer base and partnerships, including a significant collaboration with Comcast and Spectrum. Looking ahead, Harmonic anticipates continued growth in Broadband revenue in 2026, supported by advancements in DOCSIS 4.0 technology and expanding customer deployments.

