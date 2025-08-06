Harmonic Drive Systems Updates Financial and Dividend Forecasts Amid Tariff Uncertainties

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Harmonic Drive Systems ( (JP:6324) ) is now available.

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. has revised its financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company anticipates net sales of 57,000 million yen and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1,300 million yen. The revision comes amid uncertainties related to U.S. tariff policies, but the company expects limited direct impact due to its local manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The dividend forecast has been set at 20 yen per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to stable shareholder returns despite challenging business conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6324) stock is a Hold with a Yen4427.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harmonic Drive Systems stock, see the JP:6324 Stock Forecast page.

More about Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. operates in the precision machinery industry, focusing on the production of high-precision motion control devices. The company is known for its harmonic drive gears, which are essential components in robotics, aerospace, and industrial automation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,103,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen281.3B

Learn more about 6324 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

