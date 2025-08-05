Harmonic Drive Systems Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Director Remuneration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Harmonic Drive Systems ( (JP:6324) ) has issued an update.
Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. has completed the payment procedure for the disposal of 28,137 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan for its directors. This move, resolved in a recent board meeting, reflects the company’s strategic approach to align management incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its governance and financial strategies.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6324) stock is a Hold with a Yen4427.00 price target.
More about Harmonic Drive Systems
Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. operates in the precision machinery industry, specializing in the production of high-precision gears and motion control systems. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for robotics, aerospace, and industrial automation markets.
Average Trading Volume: 1,103,309
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen281.3B
