Harley-Davidson Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Harley-Davidson ( (HOG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harley-Davidson presented to its investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is a renowned manufacturer of motorcycles and related products, operating primarily in the automotive sector, with a unique focus on delivering a distinctive motorcycle lifestyle and experience. The company also has a significant presence in financial services and electric motorcycles through its subsidiaries.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Harley-Davidson showcased a robust financial performance, driven by strategic transactions and operational improvements. The company highlighted the transformative impact of its Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) transaction, which has unlocked significant discretionary cash and positioned the business for sustained growth.

Key financial metrics included a 17% increase in consolidated revenue to $1.34 billion and a substantial rise in operating income to $475 million, largely attributed to the HDFS transaction. Despite a 6% decline in global motorcycle retail sales, the company achieved a 23% increase in Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) revenue, supported by a 33% rise in global motorcycle shipments. The strategic partnership with KKR and PIMCO has been pivotal, releasing over $1.2 billion in discretionary cash and transforming HDFS into a capital-light model.

The company’s financial outlook remains cautious due to ongoing global tariff uncertainties and macroeconomic conditions. However, Harley-Davidson continues to focus on strengthening its dealer network, enhancing brand connection, and pursuing capital-efficient growth strategies. With plans for a $200 million accelerated share repurchase, the company is committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

Looking ahead, Harley-Davidson’s management remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and the potential for sustainable growth, despite the challenges posed by the current economic environment. The company is poised to leverage its strong brand and innovative capabilities to navigate future market dynamics effectively.

