Harima Chemicals Reports Q2 Financial Results with Increased Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. ( (JP:4410) ) has provided an announcement.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a 4.3% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite a significant drop in comprehensive income, the company achieved notable growth in operating and ordinary income, reflecting a strong operational performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4410) stock is a Hold with a Yen951.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:4410 Stock Forecast page.

More about Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. operates in the chemical industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the production and sale of chemical products, focusing on various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 43,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen22.32B

For an in-depth examination of 4410 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue