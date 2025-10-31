Harima Chemicals Exceeds Income Forecasts Despite Lower Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. ( (JP:4410) ).

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. reported a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual consolidated results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Despite lower net sales due to decreased sales in several business segments, the company achieved higher operating and net income than anticipated, primarily due to reduced raw material costs and equity-method gains.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4410) stock is a Hold with a Yen951.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:4410 Stock Forecast page.

More about Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on products such as resins, tall oil, paper chemicals, and electronic materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and serves various sectors including paints, paper, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 43,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen22.32B

