Harel Insurance Company Shows Resilience Amid Solvency Ratio Decline

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An update from Harel ( (IL:HARL) ) is now available.

Harel Insurance Company is experiencing a decrease in solvency ratio, projected to reach 167% by the end of 2024 due to financial market changes and regulatory adjustments. Despite this, the company maintains strong capital adequacy and stable profitability from insurance activities, underscoring its resilience and commitment to market position amidst global financial challenges.

More about Harel

Harel Insurance Company is a player in the global insurance industry, known for its primary services in insurance and financial resilience. The company focuses on strategic planning and risk management to maintain stability and competitiveness in the market.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.44B

Find detailed analytics on HARL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.