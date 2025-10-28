tiprankstipranks
HarborOne Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares Finalize Merger

Story Highlights
  • Eastern Bankshares and HarborOne Bancorp announced their merger closing on October 28, 2025.
  • The merger will be effective on November 1, 2025, with HarborOne’s stock delisted from NASDAQ.
HarborOne Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares Finalize Merger

An update from HarborOne Bancorp ( (HONE) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. announced the closing of their merger agreement, initially disclosed on April 24, 2025. The merger will see HarborOne and its bank integrated into Eastern, with the transaction becoming effective on November 1, 2025. As part of the merger, Joseph F. Casey and Michael J. Sullivan will join Eastern’s board, and HarborOne’s stock will be delisted from NASDAQ after October 31, 2025. This merger is expected to enhance Eastern’s market presence, though it carries potential risks related to integration and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HONE) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HarborOne Bancorp stock, see the HONE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HONE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HONE is a Neutral.

HarborOne Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its stable financial position and operational efficiency, despite some profitability concerns. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with some potential for upward momentum. The valuation is moderate, offering a reasonable dividend yield but not indicating significant undervaluation. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on HONE stock, click here.

More about HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company, serving consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 30 full-service banking centers. It also offers educational resources through ‘HarborOne U’ and mortgage lending services via its subsidiary, HarborOne Mortgage, LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 365,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $574.4M

Find detailed analytics on HONE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

