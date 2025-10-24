Haoxi Health Technology Closes $1.2 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, a company engaged in the health technology sector, announced the successful closing of a private placement on October 22, 2025. The company sold 5,217,391 Class A ordinary shares at $0.23 per share, raising $1.2 million in gross proceeds. These funds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HAO) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haoxi Health Technology Limited Class A stock, see the HAO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HAO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HAO is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects a combination of strong valuation, with the stock appearing undervalued, and moderate financial performance, highlighted by revenue growth but hampered by cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, contributing to the overall risk profile.

More about Haoxi Health Technology Limited Class A

Average Trading Volume: 471,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

