Hao Tian International Ventures into Cryptocurrency with ETH Acquisition

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1341) ) has provided an announcement.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has announced the purchase of 646 units of Ether (ETH) for approximately USD 2.71 million. This strategic acquisition reflects the company’s recognition of the growing importance of cryptocurrencies, particularly ETH, in the financial markets. The company believes that the increasing adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies will lead to a rise in trading volumes and potential appreciation in the value of ETH. This move is seen as a step to enhance the company’s financial positioning and align with emerging market trends.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1341) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited operates in the construction investment industry, providing services and products related to construction and infrastructure development. The company is focused on leveraging its resources to explore new investment opportunities and expand its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 770,153,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.34B

