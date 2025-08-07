Hao Tian International Plans Share Placement to Raise Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1341) ).

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has entered into a Placing Agreement to issue up to 200 million new shares at HK$0.20 per share, representing a discount to recent trading prices. This move aims to raise approximately HK$39.4 million in net proceeds, which will be used for general working capital. The Placing is contingent on regulatory approvals and market conditions, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction investment sector. The company is involved in placing new shares under a general mandate, indicating its focus on expanding its financial resources.

Average Trading Volume: 818,617,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

