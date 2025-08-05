Hao Tian International Completes HK$260 Million Share Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1341) ) is now available.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has successfully completed the placing of 1,300,000,000 new shares under a General Mandate, raising gross proceeds of HK$260 million. The net proceeds of approximately HK$255.5 million will primarily be used to repay the company’s indebtedness, with the remainder allocated for general working capital. This share placement, which represents about 14.37% of the company’s enlarged share capital, was completed at a price of HK$0.20 per share, reflecting a discount to the recent average trading price. The transaction does not result in any of the placees becoming substantial shareholders or connected persons, thereby maintaining the company’s existing shareholder structure.

More about Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on construction investment. It operates within the construction industry, offering services and products related to construction investment projects.

Average Trading Volume: 786,511,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.66B

