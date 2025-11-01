Hansa Biopharma’s Earnings Call: U.S. Prospects Amid European Challenges

Hansa Biopharma ((SE:HNSA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Hansa Biopharma’s recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company celebrated a successful Phase 3 trial and sees promising opportunities in the U.S. market. However, it faces hurdles in Europe, particularly in Germany and Spain, with declining revenues. Despite these challenges, there is an improvement in the cash position and gross margin, though operating losses have increased.

Successful Phase 3 ConfIdeS Trial Outcome

The Phase 3 ConfIdeS trial was a significant highlight, demonstrating a strong p-value of 0.0001. This result underscores the trial’s success in addressing the unmet medical needs of highly sensitized patients. The positive outcome supports Hansa Biopharma’s plans for a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing in the U.S., marking a critical step towards market entry.

U.S. Market Opportunity

Hansa Biopharma identifies the U.S. market as a substantial growth opportunity, with 15,000 highly sensitized patients on the transplant waitlist. The company is optimistic about launching in the second half of 2026, contingent upon FDA approval, backed by robust clinical data.

Strong Cash Position

The company’s financial health is bolstered by a strong cash position, reporting SEK 252.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. This figure rises to SEK 888 million when including net proceeds from a recent capital raise, providing a solid foundation for future investments and operations.

Improved Gross Margin

Hansa Biopharma reported an improved gross margin of 60% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, up from 50% in the same period of 2024. This improvement reflects better operational efficiency and cost management.

Decline in Q3 Revenue

The company experienced a decline in total revenue for Q3 2025, reporting SEK 31 million, a 37% decrease from the previous year. Product sales also fell by 24% compared to Q3 2024, indicating challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Challenges in Germany and Spain

Hansa Biopharma faces specific market challenges in Europe, with no sales in Germany due to a pause in the prioritized transplant program. In Spain, sales were affected by the absence of transplant protocols and regional reimbursement issues.

Increased Operating Loss

The company reported an operating loss of approximately SEK 147.6 million for Q3 2025, which is 20.8% higher than the loss in Q3 2024. This increase highlights the financial pressures faced by the company amid its expansion efforts.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Hansa Biopharma remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company is targeting a BLA filing by the end of the year, with hopes of launching in the U.S. market by the second half of 2026. Despite the 37% revenue decline in Q3, year-to-date product sales increased by 25% to SEK 143.6 million. The company anticipates a strengthened cash position following recent equity raises, supporting its strategic initiatives.

In conclusion, Hansa Biopharma’s earnings call reflected a blend of optimism and caution. While the company is poised for growth in the U.S. market with a successful Phase 3 trial, it must navigate challenges in Europe and manage increased operating losses. Investors will be keenly watching the company’s progress towards its U.S. market entry and financial performance in the coming quarters.

