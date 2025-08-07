Hans Group Advances Terminal Renovations with New Contracts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0554) ) has issued an announcement.

Hans Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary DZ International, has entered into new contracts with contractors for the second phase of renovations at its oil and gas berth. This phase involves converting the existing facility into a dedicated liquefied hydrocarbon terminal. The contracts, valued at RMB6,382,000, include procuring and installing equipment and machinery necessary for the transformation. The aggregation of these contracts with previous ones makes it a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement.

More about Hans Energy Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,229,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.23B

