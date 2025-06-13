Hang Yick Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ) has shared an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 30, 2025, to discuss and approve the audited annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the publication of these results and the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and the company’s financial positioning.

More about Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with a focus on providing services and products within its industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1894.

Average Trading Volume: 4,190,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$29.48M

