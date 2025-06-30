Hang Yick Holdings Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Operational Losses in FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ).

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced its audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue from HK$157,197,000 in 2024 to HK$187,517,000 in 2025. However, despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a substantial increase in direct costs, leading to a decrease in gross profit from HK$17,995,000 to HK$2,571,000. This resulted in a loss from operations of HK$23,309,000 compared to a loss of HK$4,395,000 in the previous year. The total comprehensive expenses for the year attributable to owners of the company amounted to HK$23,502,000, reflecting a challenging financial year for the company.

More about Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1894. The company is involved in sectors related to construction and engineering, focusing on providing services and products in these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 4,857,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$26.71M

