Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Announces Board and Committee Structure

The latest update is out from Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3626) ).

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its established committees. The board includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This organizational structure aims to enhance corporate governance and operational efficiency, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. The company is listed under stock code 3626. It is involved in various business operations, with a leadership team comprising executive directors and independent non-executive directors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,028,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.12B

