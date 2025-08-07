Hanesbrands Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hanesbrands ( (HBI) ) just unveiled an update.

HanesBrands Inc. announced better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing by 1.8% to $991 million and a significant rise in operating profit and earnings per share. The company raised its full-year outlook, citing benefits from cost savings, productivity initiatives, and a strengthened balance sheet, despite challenges in its Intimate Apparel business and international sales affected by foreign exchange rates.

The most recent analyst rating on (HBI) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanesbrands stock, see the HBI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HBI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HBI is a Neutral.

Hanesbrands faces significant financial challenges with declining revenues and profitability, which heavily impact its score. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, further weighing on the evaluation. Despite a positive earnings call and corporate developments, the overall risk profile remains concerning due to financial instability and market headwinds.

More about Hanesbrands

HanesBrands Inc. is a global leader in everyday iconic apparel, focusing primarily on basics, activewear, and intimate apparel. The company is known for its innovation and brand investments, with a market focus that includes both U.S. and international segments.

Average Trading Volume: 4,957,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.49B

