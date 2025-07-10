Hammond Power Solutions to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hammond Power Solutions ( ($TSE:HPS.A) ) has issued an update.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. announced it will release its second-quarter financial results for 2025 on July 24, with a conference call and webcast scheduled for July 25. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the electrification industry.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:HPS.A) stock is a Buy with a C$140.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HPS.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HPS.A is a Outperform.

Hammond Power Solutions receives a solid overall stock score, driven primarily by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The technical analysis and valuation offer a mixed but generally positive view, while concerns from the earnings call about margins and cash flow slightly temper the score.

More about Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS) is a company that facilitates electrification through its wide array of dry-type transformers, power quality products, and related magnetics. These products are crucial in electrical distribution networks and are used in various end-user applications. HPS operates manufacturing plants in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India, and its products are sold globally. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HPS.A.

Average Trading Volume: 36,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.54B

