Hamamatsu Photonics Reports Decline in Profits Despite Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK ( (JP:6965) ) has provided an announcement.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. reported a modest increase in net sales for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, but experienced significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, anticipating a continued decrease in profits despite a slight increase in net sales. This financial performance reflects challenges in maintaining profitability amidst market conditions, impacting stakeholders’ expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6965) stock is a Hold with a Yen2000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hamamatsu Photonics KK stock, see the JP:6965 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. operates in the photonics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of optical sensors, light sources, and imaging systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a global market with its advanced photonic technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,809,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen574.4B

See more data about 6965 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue