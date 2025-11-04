Halozyme Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Halozyme Therapeutics ( (HALO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Halozyme Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company known for its ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which facilitates subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs, aiming to improve patient experiences and outcomes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, and collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

In its latest earnings report, Halozyme Therapeutics announced a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in revenue and net income. The company also raised its financial guidance for the year 2025, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

Key financial highlights include a 52% year-over-year increase in royalty revenue to $236 million and a 22% increase in total revenue to $354 million. Net income rose by 28% to $175 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 35% to $248 million. The company also announced a strategic acquisition of Elektrofi, aiming to enhance its capabilities in subcutaneous drug delivery.

Halozyme’s management remains optimistic about the future, projecting continued growth driven by its ENHANZE technology and strategic acquisitions. The company expects to achieve its remaining growth catalysts by the end of the year and anticipates increased revenue contributions from new product launches in 2026 and beyond.

