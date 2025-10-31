HALO Technologies Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Halo Technologies Holdings Ltd ( (AU:HAL) ) has issued an announcement.

HALO Technologies Holdings Ltd has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the quarter ending 30 September 2025, with operating revenue up by 17% to $4.15 million, driven by a 22% rise in brokerage revenue. The company also launched Managed Funds in Australia, expanding its product base for financial planners. HALO completed a Rights Issue, raising $3.92 million to support business expansion and working capital. Under new leadership, HALO is focusing on expanding its Australian offerings and B2B client base, with ongoing discussions with financial institutions. The company continues to grow its funds under management and brokerage revenue, aiming to enhance its B2B network and subscriber base in Australasia.

HALO Technologies Holdings Ltd is an online global equities research and trade execution software solution provider. It offers sophisticated institutional-grade analytical frameworks and market insights to everyday investors through two integrated offerings: HALO Global, designed for ‘hands on’ investors seeking professional-grade tools, and HALO Trading, which provides global trade execution capability and themed investment portfolios suitable for ‘low touch’ investors, values-based investors, and Self-Managed Superannuation Funds.

